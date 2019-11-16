Ervin Henry Hagy, age 80, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Shelby Martin Hagy and Ruth Marie Stowers Hagy. He is survived by his special companion, Debbie Cromwell of the home; second wife, Genny Hagy of Cedar Springs, Va.; children, Jeffrey Hagy and companion, Benita VanAntwerp, and Jamey and Sharon Hagy, all of Wytheville, Va., and Joni and Channing Herrell of Keedysville, Md,; grandchildren, Vince and Kaitlyn Hagy, Nick Hagy, Anna Hagy, and Levi and Jessica Hagy; great-grandchildren, Niles and Waylon Hagy; brothers, Robert and Nina Hagy of Rural Retreat, Va,, James and Theresa Hagy of Frederick, Md,; sisters, Anna Mae and Stuart Burton of Bedford, Ind., Ethel and Maston Parks of Sugar Grove, Va., Mary Martha Hagy of Rural Retreat, and Marie and Chester Wyman of Chesapeake, Va,; and several nieces and nephew. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until service time. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Martha Hagy at 1139 Cedar Springs Rd., Rural Retreat, VA 24368, at any time. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA is serving the Hagy family. Online condolences May be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
