RICH VALLEY, Va. Donna Mae Pruitt, age 81, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. She was born in Smyth Co., to the late Homer and Pearl Smith Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Pruitt; son, Randy Pruitt; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Pruitt. She is survived by four children, Jackie Pruitt and wife, Lisa, of Rich Valley, Larry Pruitt and wife, Judy, of Marion, Tim Pruitt and wife, Teresa, of Shady Valley, Tenn., and Danny Pruitt and companion, Carla of Roanoke; grandchildren, Danielle Davidson and husband, Donnie, Kristie Hayes and husband, Adam, Kimberly Armstrong and husband, Steven, Heather Davis, Sonja Pruitt and Travis, Terri McBrayer and husband, Jeremy, Tracy Delgado, Daniel Pruitt and wife, Shayanna, and John, Jackie, Caleb, and Angel Pruitt and their mother, Jamie Gautier; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to include two special friends Peggy Weddle, and Keith and Virginia Kell. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday March 5, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mack Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgedale UMC Cemetery in Rich Valley. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pruitt family.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Donna's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.