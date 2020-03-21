MARION, Va. Mary Frye Billings, age 81, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Mary was born in Greenbriar, W.Va. to the late Wesley and Bonnie Rigsby Frye. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Redford Billings; son, Glen Scott Billings; son-in-law, Rick Hanshew; and several brothers and sisters. Mary enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid painter. She had a special knack for embroidering and making all sorts of crafts. She held a special place in her heart for her fellow residents at Francis Marion Manor. She never missed a Christmas without giving everyone there a card. She held the honor of being Madame President of the Resident Council there at the manor. Most of all, Mary was a wonderful devoted mother that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her four children, Joyce Hanshew, Catherine Livesay and husband, Mike, Callie Joe Billings and wife, Grace, and Bane Billings and wife, Denise; grandchildren, Tyler Livesay, Alia Billings, Willow Billings, Wyatt Billings, Brett Hanshew, Tiffany Hayton, Joey Billings, and Katie Billings; sister, Blanche Foels; daughter-in-law, Crystal Billings; great- grandchildren, Lilly and Bella; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends to include all residents and staff at the Francis Marion Manor. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the residents and all the staff at the Francis Marion Manor for the love, care, and compassion shown to Mary and the family over the years. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Francis Marion Manor Patient Activities Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Billings Family.
