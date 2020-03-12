The Rev. Gerald Richard Phillips, 92, of Indian Valley, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lora Mae Flinchum Phillips; five brothers; and two sisters. Gerald loved the Lord first and foremost. He went on numerous mission trips. He cherished his family and spending time with them. He loved to spend time in the mountains and golf in his spare time. He made the most of every moment and enjoyed the simple things in life. He touched so many lives and was loved by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Ivan and Mary Phillips, Duane and Charlotte Phillips, Kevin and Melinda Phillips; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great- great-grandchildren, as well as one on the way; sister-in-law, Wilma Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Atkins and the Rev. Allen Cherry officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery with Military Rites by the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hall at Laurel Meadows for their excellent, compassionate, and loving care. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
