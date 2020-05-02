Margaret Joan Cleator (nee Winters) was born in Marion, Virginia on November 8, 1936, the only child of the Reverend William C. Winters and Virgie Franklin Winters. She passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Florissant, Mo. Joan attended ten different schools, including Warner Pacific College in Portland, Oregon, and St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and Forest Park campuses. After a chance meeting on a cross country train trip, Joan married John Daniel Cleator in 1958. Their children helped them celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in November of 2008. Joan lived an interesting life in many locations due to being a preacher's kid and military wife. Among her many interests were art, music, frogs (St, Louis Zoo Parent of a Blue Poison Dart Frog for more than 25 years), a regular supporter of Church of God Missions, First Christian Church of Florissant and various charities including the Humane Society and Heifer International through which she donated a goat each year at Christmas. Joan was usually quiet about her Christian beliefs, but she had great faith in her Lord and gave Him credit for healing her in many situations: three separate cancers, and an excellent recovery from a hip replacement and congestive heart failure event. Joan is survived by her loving husband, John; two daughters, Marla Todd of Tacoma, Wash. and Judy Zielinski of Villa Ridge, Mo.; one son, Steven of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren, Sheri Venable of San Antonio, Texas, Lisa Hart of San Antonio, Texas, Alex Hart of San Antonio, Texas; and two "wonderful" great-grandchildren, Sarah Venable of San Antonio, Texas and Ignacio "Iggy" Garza of San Antonio, Texas; and many friends. Services will be private at the Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant, Mo. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
