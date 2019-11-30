MARION, Va. Reggie Leonard Miller, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Rettie Stidham Miller. Reggie is survived by many nieces and nephews. At the family's request, all services will be private. To share memories of Reggie Leonard Miller, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Reggie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
