MARION, Va. Mary I. Wharton, age 89, of Weeki Wachee, Fla., entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. Mary is survived by her son, Kevin Wharton of Spring Hill, Fla.; daughter, Victoria and husband, Ernest Pollock, of Hudson, Fla.; two sisters, Bettie Tanner of Spring Hill, Fla., and Judy Hatter of Mason, Ohio; stepbrother, Gary Chapman of Calif.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Grover C. Wharton Sr. of Marion, Va.; son, Grover C. Wharton Jr.; her parents, Robert L. and Vivian Catron Lowery of Saltville, Va.; and two brothers, Robert and Hervey Lowery. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Wharton family.
