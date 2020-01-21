Patricia Jessee Wade, age 81, of Pounding Mill, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Abingdon, Virginia. Patricia was born December 2, 1938, in Richlands, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Paul Benson Jessee and Gladys McGlothlin Jessee. She was a 1954 graduate of Richlands High School and went on to attend the National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia. Patricia worked in several different areas, her last job being with Long-Airdox (formerly S&S Corporation) where she worked for 25 years. Patricia enjoyed her life as a wife and mother, but she found much comfort in being a grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and her lifelines. She felt everyone should be as blessed as she was. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Wade. Those that remain to carry on her loving spirit are her sons, James G. Wade and wife, Tresa Bailey Wade of Paintlick, Va., Daryl L. Wade of Pounding Mill, Va., Michael L. Wade and wife, Patricia Trivett Wade of Pounding Mill, Va.; sisters, Paula Jean Morrow of Boiling Springs, S.C., Virginia A. Peterson and husband, Stephen, of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Joseph Robert(Joey) Wade and wife, Brittany, Shawn M. Wade and wife, Heather, Samantha (Sami) Wade, Darryl L. Wade Jr., Christina L. Wade; four great-grandchildren, Collon Wade, Luke Wade, Legend Wade, and Leonidas Wade; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and many friends. A special thank you to the staff of Home Nursing Co. and especially Brittany Edwards for the care given to her. Funeral services for Patricia Jessee Wade will be at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Buddy McGlothlin and the Rev. Richard Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Joseph Wade, Shawn Wade, Ron Wade, C.J. Whitt, Pat Martin, Jackie Hartman, Jan Newberry Adkins, Shirley Buchanan. Honorary pallbearers will be Phyl Quinley, and Wilma Simmons. Patricia requested that in lieu of flowers, donations me made in her memory to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523, Richlands, Virginia 24641 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1090, Princeton, WV 24740. Friends may call from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Wade, Patricia
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
1:00PM
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
