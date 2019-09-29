MARION, Va. Russell Lee Moore, age 87, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor. Russell was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Charlie and Ruby Allen Moore. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Paul Moore, and infant grandson, Billy Moore. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as Corporal during the Korean Conflict. He later retired from the Brunswick Corp. in Marion, Va. He is survived by his two sons, Terry Lee Moore and Connie Nelson of Rural Retreat, and Thomas Howard Moore and wife, Shelia, of Marion; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Moore and Michael, Stormy Roberts and husband, A.J., Charlie Moore and Hilary, Amanda Watkins and Keith, Ashley Wilson and Chris, and Leanna Case and B.J.; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Levi, Suri Girl, D'Angelo, Gracie, Gavin, Anthony, Liberty, and Justice; sister, Betty Zane Ball and husband, Jim of Marion; several other loving family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Steve Hutton and Rick Billings officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Laurel Springs UMC Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Moore Family.
