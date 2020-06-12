MARION, Va. William Harry Haga Jr. age 81, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. Harry was born in Appomattox, Va., on March 26, 1939, to the late William Harry Haga Sr. and Tessie Mays Haga. As a young boy he and his family located to Chilhowie and then to Marion, where he was a caddie at the golf course and was a favorite to many of the big-time Holston Hills golfers. Harry worked in the manufacturing industry and retired from Natalie Knitting in Chilhowie, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Virgil Haga, Ronald Haga and Clarence Haga; and a grandson, Dusty Lusk. Harry is survived by his wife, Martha Overbey Haga of Marion, Va.; four children, Jerry W. Haga Sr. of Wytheville, Va., Karen V. Lusk and husband, Danny, of Cascade, Md., Richard A. Haga and wife, Pam -special daughter-in-law and part-time caregiver, of Atkins, Va., and William B. "Bill" Haga, and wife, Brenda, of Marion, Va.; brothers, David D. Haga and wife, Judy, and Buford C. Haga and wife, Patsy, all of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Wayne Haga, Dusty Haga and wife, PJ, Nathan Haga and wife, Becky, Josh Haga and wife, Alisa, Natasha Fuller and husband, Jay, Brittany Lusk and special friend, Daniel, Kaitlyn Lusk and special friend, Jack; step-grandchildren, Christopher Leonard and Jordan Propst; great-grandchildren, Branson, Abbi, Kayleigh, Brooklyn, Lilly, Ethan, Addi, Ariah, and one on the way; special niece, Hazel Wagner; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Gary Trout officiating. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of William Harry Haga, Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Harry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 13
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Saturday, June 13, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at the Funeral Home begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
