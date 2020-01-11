CHILHOWIE, Va. James R. "Jim" Neal Sr., age 71, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Jim was a proud American and proudly served his country in two wars. He was in the Navy during Vietnam and he served in the Army Reserves during Desert Storm. He was a faithful member of the American Legion 107. He loved his family, especially the ones who called him Papaw. Jim loved to be outdoors, hunting or fishing. He made many friends, especially when working at Walmart in Marion, where he worked for several years. He was loved by his family and a friend to many. Jim will be missed, especially by the apple of his eye, Paisley Lynn. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Louise Neal; and parents, Cecil and Naoe Neal. Jim is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Neal of Emory, Va.; sons, James R. Neal Jr. of Chilhowie, Va., Michael Neal of Fla., Robert Neal, Nicklaus Neal, and Cody Neal, all of Emory, Va.; sisters, Barbara Neal of Chilhowie, Va., Shirley Adams and husband, Steve, of Ind., and Colleen Buchanan of Bristol, Va.; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating and Military Rites conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. To share memories of James R. "Jim" Neal Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Neal Sr., James R. "Jim"
To plant a tree in memory of James Neal, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.