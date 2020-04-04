Mildred Jackson Dobbins, age 94, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born in Wythe County, on September 5, 1925, to Fred T. and Cora T. Jackson. Mrs. Dobbins was a member of the Max Meadows United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Dobbins; grandson, William Larry Dobbins Jr.; and brothers, Douglas Jackson and Gleaves Jackson. She is survived by her son, W. Larry Dobbins Sr. and wife, Deanie; daughter, Janice D. Lewis and husband, Lee, all of Wytheville; sister, Alma J. Collins and husband, Keith, of Wytheville; grandchildren, Cheryl D. Davis, Amy D. Sharitz, Todd Lewis, and Christa L. Vaughn; eight great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jackson Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Bobby Lewis and The Reverend Roland Matthews. There will be no services at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
SWVMHI employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
Update: Smyth sheriff identifies man who died Saturday night in police custody
-
Tazewell County reporting two cases of Corona virus
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wythe, Washington and Carroll
-
VDH announces first COVID-19-related death in Mount Rogers Health District
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.