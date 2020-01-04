Miriam "Mimi" Ann Hull, 82, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home. She was born on January 8, 1937, in Delaware, the daughter of the late David Samuel and Savilla Bender Yoder. She retired from Wythe County Community Hospital after working in Environmental Services for 27 years. She loved animals, especially her kitty cats. Known as "Mimi" to nieces and nephews and extended family, she was kind to everyone she met. She enjoyed being a homemaker and will be greatly missed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene Hostetler; her brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Clara Yoder, Amos and Gertrude Yoder, John Yoder, Daniel and Mary Lois Yoder, Paul Yoder, Mark and Alene Yoder, and Luke Yoder; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Eli Bontrager and Naomi and Monroe Yoder. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 20 years, Harvey Wayne Hull; her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Tina Hostetler; her daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Gary Umberger; her grandchildren, Amber and Jack Royal, Crystal and Brandon Umberger, Jessica and Travis Lemmon, Lorrie Hostetler and Daniell and Junior Bowman; 14 great-grandchildren; a special brother and sisters-in-law, Jessie and Gladys Yoder, Dover, Delaware, Dorothy Yoder, Daisy Yoder, and Cora Yoder; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Joe Bontrager officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Per her wishes, Miriam was cremated and will be laid to rest privately at a later date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their loving care and kindness. The Hull family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Hull, Miriam "Mimi" Ann
