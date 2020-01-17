MARION, Va. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Luanne Meadows, loving partner, mother of two, and grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 72. Luanne was born on August 30, 1947, in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Leon Smith and Phyllis Schrimshaw. She raised a daughter and a son, Shannon and Joseph, and was a loving partner to Kathy Storman for 20 years. Luanne had an avid passion for animals and bird watching, and would frequently be found on her porch swing, feeding the woodpeckers. She was known for her quick wit, her vibrant humor, and her youthful soul. Luanne was a bright and fearless woman. Luanne was preceded in death by her stepson, Tony, and her beloved dog, Lexus. She is survived by her partner, Kathy; her two children, Shannon and husband, Dan and Joseph; her three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Jordan, and Cheyenne; her two birds, Chile and Pepper; her dog, Booger Blue; her cat, Sassy; and stepmother Joyce French; one brother, one sister, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Bradley's Funeral Home, 938 N. Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Following her service, there will be a flower-planting ceremony at her home, to which flowers and donations may also be sent, at 399 East Lakeview Lane, Marion VA 24354. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Meadows family.
Meadows, Luanne
To plant a tree in memory of Luanne Meadows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.