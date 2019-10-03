John Fredrick Gerald Sr., 78, of Indian Valley, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his dad, John Preston Gerald; mother, Ethel Costigan Gerald; and son, Shawn (Brent) Gerald. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Sutphin) Gerald; son, John Fredrick Gerald Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Emily Gerald, Lauren Gerald Moles (Austin), and Mackenzie Gerald; sisters-in-law, Wanda Gerald and Caroline Gerald; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Clinton Hylton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Indian Valley Church of God with the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating. Interment will follow in the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery with Military Rites by the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Indian Valley Church of God. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideon International, Floyd County Gideon's, P.O. Box 742, Floyd, VA 24091, in memory of John Fredrick Gerald Sr. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
