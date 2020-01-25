Dorothy "Dot" Corvin Hoback, age 92, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Wytheville, Virginia on June 18, 1927, to the late Walter Isiah and Mary Helen Hearn Corvin. Dot was a Caretaker to many in the Wytheville Community and boarded over 500 Alliance Truck Drivers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Boyd Hoback; two sisters, Estell Kitts and Leona Porter; three brothers, Randolph Corvin, Whorley Corvin and Eugene "Gene" Corvin. Survivors include her daughter, Donna and Roger Hawkins of Salem; grandchildren, Anglia and Alvin Woods of Salem, Delphia Handley of Salem; great- granddaughter, Jessica Woods; great-great-grandson, Waylon Nester; very special niece and nephew, Norma and Jeff Johnson of Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews survive. A funeral service was held at 5 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Benny Cornett and Dennis Kitts officiating. The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside service was held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 2 p.m. at Rosewood Memory Garden in Rural Retreat. The family would like to express a special thank you to Carrington Place and Hospice of Southwest Virginia. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Hoback family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Hoback, Dorothy "Dot"
