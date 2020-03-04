Edna Vaught Jones Keyes, age 94 years 11 months, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Rural Retreat, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Lessie Sage Vaught. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Onyx Patrick Jones Jr.; her second husband, Robert N. Keyes; sister, Della Earhart; brothers, Con, Roy, and Carl Vaught. Stepchildren, Barbara K. Moody, Frances K. White, and Robert W. Keyes; a step-granddaughter and a step-grandson also preceded her in death. Edna is survived by her daughter, Nancy Matney and husband, Raymond, of Rural Retreat; her granddaughters, Renae and Cecil Cregger, Ralynda and Joey Blankenship, Raeanne and Andy Harr, all of Rural Retreat; and step grandchildren, Michael and Joy Moody of Tennessee, and Diane and Tim Stark of Ohio. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Catherine Cregger, Joleigh Blankenship, Andrew Harr, Jace Blankenship, and Annie Harr; her brothers, Neal Vaught of North Carolina and Emory and Roberta Vaught of Ohio; special sister-in-law, Virginia Vaught of Rural Retreat; daughter-in-law, Nancy A. Keyes, several nieces, nephews, step family, and members and her church family. Edna was known in the community as "Mammaw". She enjoyed cooking large meals for family, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, growing her tomatoes, and going out for dinner and drives with her special groups of lady friends. At the time of her death, Edna was the oldest member of Rural Retreat United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Kings Grove Cemetery in Crockett, Virginia. The service will be conducted by Pastors Robert Countiss and Clayton Farmer. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Expansion Fund, P.O. Box 307, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. The family would like to extend a thank you to long-time special caregiver Jackie Peery and other caregivers Martha Hagy and Eunice Tong. The family would like to give thanks to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and especially Crystal Wynn for their loving care of Edna and her family. The Keyes family is in the care of Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Rural United Methodist Church
CHURCH STREET
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
CHURCH STREET
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
