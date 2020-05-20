Billy R. Ward, age 82, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Raymond and Isabelle Ward. Bill was retired from the United States Air Force with 22 years of service. He was also retired from Wythe County Animal Control after 29 years of service. After retirement, he managed Galewinds Par 3 Golf Course for 10 years. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbra Burnopp. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ward; sister, Ann Coble; sons, Alan Ward, Randy Ward, Rodney Dunford and wife,Kristel, and Arlan Dunford; daughter, Randa Bracknell and husband, Jason; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rural Retreat American Legion Post 229. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Ward family.
