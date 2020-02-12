Elizabeth Jane "Libby" Harless, 77, of Rocky Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born on May, 27, 1942, in Giles County, Virginia, Libby was a daughter of the late Charles and Edith Carter Cumbee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronnie Cumbee, Walter Cumbee, Winfred Cumbee, and Lee Cumbee; and two sisters, Mary Kessinger and Freida Saunders. Those left to cherish Libby's memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Larry Sarver of Rocky Gap, Va.; grandson, R.J. Sarver of Rocky Gap, Va.; two brothers, Frankie Cumbee and wife, Debbie, of Radford, Va., and Robert Cumbee of Rich Creek, Va.; two sisters, Georgia Hughes of Pembroke, Va., and Anna Sue Cumbee of Rich Creek, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel, in Bland, Va., with Pastor George Brown officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Harless family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
One-time Smyth commonwealth's attorney staffer held without bond in stabbing
-
Student injured in Wythe school bus accident
-
Wythe County grand jurors return indictments
-
Warrant: Snapchat data seized in connection to house fire
-
Lead defendant sentenced in drug trafficking organization that operated heavily in Smyth County
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.