Elizabeth Jane "Libby" Harless, 77, of Rocky Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born on May, 27, 1942, in Giles County, Virginia, Libby was a daughter of the late Charles and Edith Carter Cumbee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronnie Cumbee, Walter Cumbee, Winfred Cumbee, and Lee Cumbee; and two sisters, Mary Kessinger and Freida Saunders. Those left to cherish Libby's memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Larry Sarver of Rocky Gap, Va.; grandson, R.J. Sarver of Rocky Gap, Va.; two brothers, Frankie Cumbee and wife, Debbie, of Radford, Va., and Robert Cumbee of Rich Creek, Va.; two sisters, Georgia Hughes of Pembroke, Va., and Anna Sue Cumbee of Rich Creek, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Bland Funeral Chapel, in Bland, Va., with Pastor George Brown officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Harless family.

