MARION, Va. Lee Roy DeFriece, age 75, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital. Mr. DeFriece was born in Russell County, Va. to the late William Lee DeFriece and Mary Ellen Hutton. He had worked at Marion Laundry, Service Cleaners and was the manager at Cooks Cleaners. He later managed the laundry department at Smyth County Community Hospital and housekeeping at Francis Marion Manor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his special companion Pepper. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Lois DeFriece; his daughter, Heather Russell and husband, Chad, of Fall Branch, Tenn.; his son, James DeFriece and family of Marion; granddaughter, Leslie Russell; two sisters, Geraldine Delp of Pulaski and Linda DeFriece of Chilhowie. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Herman Cress officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the DeFriece family.
