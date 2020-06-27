Curtis J. Sexton Sr., age 77, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Curt was born on February 11, 1943, to the late George Wythe and Ada Wright Sexton in Crockett, Va. Curtis was a lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bland. Curtis was a United States Army Veteran having served from 1964 to 1967 in Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart, he was also a Past Commander for the Bland V.F.W. Post #7969. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Sexton of Wytheville; son, Curtis Sexton Jr. of Fredericksburg; twin brother and sister-in-law, Olen B. and Sue Sexton of Bland; brother, Wythe L. Sexton of Upper Marlboro, Md.; step sisters, Sally Edwards and Ann Stiltner both of Bland; foster daughter, Katelyn Cantrell of King George, Va.; three nieces and spouses, Kayla and Thomas Hull of Wytheville, Benga Atwell of Bastian, Olena and Jody Lambert of Bland; nephew, Robert Sexton of Japan; great nieces and nephew, Braiden Hull, Isabella Atwell and J.D. Atwell; cousins, Rachel and Roberta Sharitz of Crockett. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Cline officiating. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin where Military Rite's were conducted by the Bland V.F.W. Post #7969. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Sexton family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.
