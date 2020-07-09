TROUTDALE, Va. David Claude Johnson, age 74, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home in Troutdale, Va. David was born on July 14, 1945, to the late Robert Vohn and Violet Isabel Johnson.He is also preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Johnson He was a lifetime member of Bethel Baptist church in Troutdale. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ruby K. Johnson; sons and daughters-in-law, Derrick and Cheryl Johnson and Byron and Shelia Johnson of Marion, Va.; daughter, Michell Jolley of North Carolina; stepchildren, Kathy Perkins and Becky Pierson of Marion, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Linda Johnson of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Freda Odette Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; several grandchildren and great-grandchild and special lifetime friend, Wayne McClure; and special caregivers, Boomer Bevins, Wesley Blevins, Austin Blevins and Maria Smith. Many special thanks to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va. Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Valley Cemetery, Troutdale, Va., with Pastor John Smith officiating. To share memories of David Claude Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for David's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To send flowers to the family of David Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.