TANNERSVILLE, Va. Stuart Andes Neal Jr. of Tannersville, Virginia, passed away on March 31, 2020, at the age of 85. Stuart was born on June 5, 1934, in Tannersville, to parents Stuart Andes Neal and Mary Corell Neal. He worked as an NASDA Enumerator for fourteen years, traveling the state and having many adventures. He was also a dedicated farmer and lived his entire life on the farm where he was born. He was a history enthusiast and was endlessly knowledgeable about family genealogy and the story of his beloved valley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Frederick Neal. He is survived by his brother, Thompson McGavock Neal and wife, Carolyn, and by his niece, Mary Elliott Neal, her husband, Erik Loken, and their two children, Soren and Calvin. Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Corell Family Cemetery with Pastor Mike Andrews officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Child Shall Lead Them Food Pantry, P.O. Box 694, Tazewell, VA 24651 to the attention of Mary Jones. Online condolences may be made at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Stuart Andes Neal Jr. family.
