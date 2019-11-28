James Luther Rutter Sr., of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, James Jr., Jeffery, Michael, and Christopher; grandchildren, Stephanie and Zachary; sister, Christene and brother-in-law, Arnold, along with many nieces, nephews and church family. Extended family, Steve, Keith, Christian, Kasey, Josh, Bob, and Holly. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Christiansburg Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends half an hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, Floyd County Rescue Squad, or Christiansburg Church of the Brethren Music Department. John 3:16 Online condolences may be made on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd or www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.