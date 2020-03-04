Betty Estelle Crigger Monahan, 86, of Wytheville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born on November 2, 1933, in McDowell County, West Virginia, Betty was a daughter of the late Marion and Maude Stroupe Crigger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Clayton Monahan; son, Daniel Washington Monahan; three sisters, Mary Tolley, Lolly Sexton, and Polly Mills; and three brothers, Jim Crigger, Paul Crigger, and Marion Kelly Crigger Jr. Those left to cherish Betty's memory are two daughters, Brenda Gail Bowles and Lisa Carol Mabe, both of Wytheville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend J.C. McPeak officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosenbaum Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia is serving the Monahan family.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
