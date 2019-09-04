Richard Henry Call Sr., 72, of Ceres, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born on May 19, 1947, in Smyth County, Virginia, Richard was the son of the late Greever and Dorothy Creggar Call. Those who are left to cherish Richard's memory are his son, Rusty and Cindy Call of Blue Ridge, Georgia; daughter, Lynn Call of Blue Ridge, Georgia; granddaughter, Candice Burger; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Viola Burger. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Sharon Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ceres, Va., with the Rev. Max Curtis officiating. There was no visitation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Call family.
