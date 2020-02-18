Wanda Lou McGlothlin, age 77, of Atkins, Va., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Marion, Va. Wanda was born on June 8, 1942, in Buchanan County, Va., to the late Robert Howard and Rosella Hagerman Pruitt. She was retired from the Smyth County Health Department and had lived in Atkins for the last 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Justice; and her brothers, Curtis Pruitt, Elmer Bud Pruitt, and Delmar Pruitt. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Monica Serpa of Mesa, Ariz., and Crystal Walk and husband, Randy of Marion, Va.; son, Gregory McGlothlin of Bland, Va.; the father of her children, Grady McGlothlin of Richlands, Va.; sister, Joyce Rampley of Meadowview, Va.; brother, Estil Carl "E.C." Pruitt of Tazewell, Va.; companion and best friend, Noah Wallace; special friend, Lisa Davis; grandchildren, Lindsey Brook Blankenship, Corey Dean Royal, and Hunter Gerald Royal; great-grandchildren, Marley Raylin McKnight, Colton Levi Royal, and Lincoln Elisha Royal. The family would like to extend gratitude to the Staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia for the care they provided to Wanda during her illness. Funeral services for Wanda Lou McGlothlin will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, with the Reverend Charlie McGlothlin, the Reverend Grady McGlothlin, Corey Royal, and the Reverend Greg Carico officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Steve Pruitt, Randy Pruitt, Jackie Dye, Randy Keen, John Atkins, Charlie Aten, Bryan Perkins, and Stoney Hale. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral on Wednesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Temple PO Box 297 - Richlands, VA 24641. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
