SUGAR GROVE, Va. Carl G. "Jerry" Emerson, age 84, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove. Jerry was born in Ashe County, N.C., and was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elsie Emerson; his daughter, Phyllis Emerson; grandson, Christopher Carl Poole; three brothers and four sisters. He was retired from General Dynamics and enjoyed trout fishing and rabbit hunting. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Emerson; daughters, Diane Perkins and husband, Pete, Rhonda Prater and husband, Keevin; grandson, Chase Clear; step granddaughter, Brittany Clear; step great-grandson, Caleb Perkins; sisters, Iva Barker, Barbara Testerman, Madge Sawyers, Kay Bundy, Sandy McNeil. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Graveside services will follow in Pugh Cemetery in Teas with the Reverend David Medley officiating. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Emerson family.
Emerson, Carl "Jerry"
To send flowers to the family of Carl Emerson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Carl's Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Graveside
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Pugh Cemetery
Teas Road
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
Teas Road
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
Guaranteed delivery before Carl's Graveside begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.