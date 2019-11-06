MARION, Va. Fasion W. "Buck" Pickard Jr., age 78, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Francis Marion Manor. Buck was a loving husband, dad and Grumps to his three grandchildren. He was a wonderful manager and was plant manager at Virginia House Plant 2 for 18 years. Mr. Pickard served his church on the Ebenezer Lutheran Church Council for many years and was an active Lutheran all of his life. Buck also served with the Lions Club. He loved his Lord, his family, and his community. His presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Pickard was preceded in death by his parents, Faison and Ruth Dorton Pickard. Buck is survived by his loving wife, Peggy R. Pickard of Marion, Va.; daughters, Christina Conn and husband, Harry, of Midlothian, Va., and Molly Nelms and husband, David, of Suffolk, Va.; son, Wells Pickard and significant other, Kim Waldrop, of Breckenridge, Co.; AND three grandchildren, Matthew Nelms of Philadelphia, Pa., Abby Nelms of Suffolk, Va., and Millie Conn of Oxford, Miss. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 222 West Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, with Pastor Joe Shumate officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Micha's Backpack, c/o Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Faison W. "Buck" Pickard, Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Buck's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
