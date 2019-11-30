Fred Leonard Sluss, age 81, of Wytheville, Va. passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born March 31, 1938 in Scott County, Va., the son of the late Roy and Agnes Patrick Sluss. He was a member of Masonic Lodge in Dungannon, Va. Fred was retired from VDOT and KCI Management. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Kelley Sluss; three daughters, Sherry and Dan Kellett, Teresa and Jeff Shupe, Gale Parks; and special family friend, Steve Nelson; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Don Sluss. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Nick Genoff officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Sluss family.
