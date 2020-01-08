Graham "Mock" Call passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Call of Glade Spring, Va.; his daughter, Sue Hess and husband, Mark Hess, of Saltville Va.; his son, James Call of Burnsville, N.C.; his granddaughter, Hana Hess of Harrogate, Tenn.; his brother, Bill Call and wife, Jane Call, of Saltville, Va.; and his sisters, Sylvia Crosswhite of Saltville, Va., and, Mattie Wyatt and husband, June Wyatt, of Halethorpe, Md. Graham was an U.S. Army Veteran, contractor and donated his body to science.
Call, Graham "Mock"
To plant a tree in memory of Graham Call as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.