MARION, Va. Arnold Reed Widener, 72, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home in Marion. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Ethel Widener: and brothers, Warren, Bernard, Edward, J.D., Gary, Herb, Ronnie, and Harlow "Red" Widener. Survivors include his loving wife, Marie Widener of the home; children, Regina Mathena and husband, Ronnie, of Marion, and Tim Widener and wife, Christy, of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Dixon and husband, Matthew, Morgan Widener and fiancée, Kenna Dancy, Laken Mason and husband, Austin, Jadya Hoofnagle and husband, Cody, Zach Mathena, and Alexis Burkett; great-granddaughter, who was the light of his life, Ariana Dixon; brother, Gerald Widener; sisters, Frieda Osborne and Reatha Harris; several nieces, nephews, and special friends including all of his racing buddies. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Hutton and the Rev. Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Caris Health Care for all of their loving support. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Middle Fork Cemetery, P.O. Box 613, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Widener family.
