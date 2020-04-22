CERES, Va. Millard Hayden Church, age 77, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Yadkinville, N.C. to the late Zollie Church and Ellen Rowland Church and was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Church. He worked at Marion Mold ad Tool was a machinist and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Millard enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Church; four sons, Ricky Church and wife, Valarie, Robert Church and wife, Lori, Adam Cregger, and Oscar Church and wife, Daiquiri; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside funeral services will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Ceres on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Church family.
