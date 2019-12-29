RURAL RETREAT, Va. Barbara Gill Thompson, age 60, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Barbara was born in Marion, Va. on April 10, 1959. She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Gill; son, Danny Lee Thompson Jr.; and aunts, Betty Harris, Lois Everette, and Geneva Wright. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed going camping with her family and friends. Most of all she loved her grandchildren, who were the center of her world. She is survived by her mother, Ruby Gill of Atkins; loving husband, Danny Lee Thompson Sr. of Rural Retreat; son, Johnathan Derek Thompson and wife, Leiann of Atkins; grandchildren, Michael, Jalyn, Kaleigh, and Loghan Thompson; sisters, Patricia Gill of Marion and Debbie Bishop and husband, Jeff of Texas; several other loving family and friends to include special friends, Mary Ellen Debord, Donna Walls, and Rita Felty. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Kenny Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Thompson Family.
Thompson, Barbara Gill
