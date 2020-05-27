Robert M. Gray Jr., 89, of Wytheville, Virginia, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, while at his son's Florida home. Better known as "Charles", he was born in Wytheville, Virginia, where he spent the majority of his life. It's there where he filled many roles within the Wytheville Pentecostal Holiness Church. He worked at the local newspaper, The Enterprise, for over 40 years. After his retirement, he continued to work with the church and the newspaper until his health restricted him. He spent the last three years of his life in Florida. Charles was always known as a "gentle soul" willing to help anyone no matter the circumstances. His faith in God and the belief that Jesus Christ is the resurrection sustained him not only throughout his life but especially in his final year. Charles Gray is survived by his wife of 70 years, Daisy; his son, Wade Gray; his daughter, Janice Felty (Texas); his brothers and sisters, Claudie Gray, Elizabeth Goodnough, Martha Short and Brenda Sue Poole. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elisa Meyer, Nathan Gray, Steven Felty, John Felty and Gary Felty; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Wytheville, Virginia at a future date to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gray, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

