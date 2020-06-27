Mildred Lee Robertson, age 88, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Va. on September 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Clyde Foster Robertson and Lura Ritta Vaught Robertson. Mildred was preceded in death by a sister, Willie Evans. She is survived by sisters, Thelma Gray of Bassett, Va., Frances Brown of Roanoke, Va., Linda Nye of Wytheville, Va.; brothers, Frank Robertson of San Antonio, Texas, Bob Robertson of Rural Retreat; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Robertson Hollow Farm, 1205 Murphysville Rd, Rural Retreat, VA 24368 with Mr. Bob Robertson and Mr. Will Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the Robertson Hollow Farm. A private committal service will follow on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery. The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Rural Retreat Volunteer Emergency Services. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Robertson family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
