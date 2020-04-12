CHILHOWIE, Va. Roger Lee Brown, age 63, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. Roger came into this world with many things against him. He was diagnosed with polio at the age of two. None of that slowed him down. He and his family worked constantly to improve Roger's quality of life. He was home-schooled and ran his own television and radio repair shop. He worked at I.D.C. and later moved to Valley Health Care Center where he was the official hand shaker and smiling face for all who entered. Wonderful memories of fishing, welding, playing eye-spy, eating and laughing will fill the huge space Roger's passing has left in the lives of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Pansy Brown; and niece, Rebecca Brown Johnson. Roger is survived by his sister, Geneva Kirk and husband, Herman, of Troutdale, Va.; brother, Cecil Brown and wife, Lynne, of Meadowview, Va.; nieces, Jessica Harrison of Welch, W.Va., and Amy Taylor and husband, Kevin, of Independence, Va. A family funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Dewey Williams and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Burial will follow at Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10 people at a time Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Roger Lee Brown, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Roger's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
