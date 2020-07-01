Mildred Gladia Jefferson Walk, age 79, of the Porters Crossroads community went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1941, in Carroll County, Va., the daughter of the late Richard Henry and Eula Iris Sumner Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stephen Walk; a brother, Richard "Dickie" Jefferson; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy J Walk. Mildred is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna W. and Michael, of Surratt of the Patterson Community; her son, Robert H Walk of the Porters Crossroads Community; her sisters, Ellen Akers of the Piney Community, Willie Dunford of the Rakestown Community, and Lois Hensley of Wytheville, Va.; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Jefferson of Radford, Va., and Ricky and Rhonda Jefferson of the Walton Furnace Community; four grandchildren and their spouses, Terri S. and David Lovell, Ashley C. Snow, Whitney B. Walk, Jon-Michael, and Brittney Surratt; five great-grandchildren, Levi Surratt, Paige Morris, Gage Groff, Raelynn Surratt, and Emerson Surratt; one great great-grandchild, Holden Surratt Several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Ivanhoe, Va., with the Rev Mike Ingo officiating. The family will receive friends at her home at any time. There will be no services held at the Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va. is serving the Walk family.
