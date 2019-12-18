BLUFF CITY, Tenn. Rebecca Geraldine "Jeannie" Rose, age 61, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Jeannie was happy and smiling. She was a hardworking, dedicated, and loving mother, nana, GG, and sister. Her family and time with them made her shine. That light will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Arnold and Hattie Arnold Myers; and a baby brother, William James Arnold. Jeannie is survived by her husband, Conley Rose of Bluff City, Tenn.; sons, Jamie Elswick and wife, Stacey Tyson Elswick, of Denver, N.C., and Ralph Elswick and fiancée, Leslie Ketron, of Bluff City, Tenn.; sisters, Billie Jane Thompson and husband, Jim, of Atkins, Va., Retta Kathleen Hylton and husband, Danny, of Whitewood, Va., and Dora Lynn McGhee and husband, Greg, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Joseph Shelby Arnold of Jewell Ridge, Va., and John Richard Arnold and wife, Connie, of Saltville, Va.; grandchildren, Makayla, Kinsley and Adaline of Denver, N.C., and Kallie and Rylan of Bluff City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service. To share memories of Rebecca Geraldine "Jeannie" Rose, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jeannie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
