Charles P. Wright, 92, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 26, 1927, in Rural Retreat, the son of the late William Hobart Wright and Ollie Louvena Davis Wright. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and served The United States Postal Service for 35 years in Rural Retreat. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hobart F. Wright and a sister, Ann Wright Stafford. He is survived by his wife, Doris Blessing Wright; sons, Charles G. "Skeeter" Wright (Connie), and Richard H. "Butch" Wright (Georgetta); grandchildren, Kerry Wright Middleton (Michael), Charles Richard Wright (Amanda), Brandon Jon Wright, and Cyndi Wright Linkous (Adam); great-grandchildren, Zackery, Mason and Kiptyn Middleton, Harrison and Hamilton Wright, and Magnolia Linkous; and brothers-in-law, Worley Stafford and Larry Blessing. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Cornett officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #229 of Rural Retreat. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church, Wytheville, Va. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Wright family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
