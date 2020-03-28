CHILHOWIE, Va. Betty Sue Hillman Cole, 90, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Weaver Cole; parents, W.C. Hillman and Ollie Ruth Hillman; brothers, W.C. Hillman Jr., Sid Hillman, Eugene Hillman, and Dwight Hillman; and a sister, Ruth Hillman. Betty was a member of the Mt. View United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for many years. She was a graduate of Emory and Henry. Betty was a school teacher for over 30 years. Survivors include her sons, Weaver Cole and wife, Vicky and Mark Cole and wife, Lesu; two grandchildren, Ryan Cole and wife, Whitney and Ellen Cole; two great-grandchildren, Cason Cole and Sadie Grace Cole; one brother, Darius "Dave" Hillman of Kingsport; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hillman, Pat Hillman, Sallie C. Hood and Helen C. Cambell; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Ballad Hospice Staff for their loving care of Mrs. Cole. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1722, Chilhowie, VA 24319 or to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 376, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Cole family.

