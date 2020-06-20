Stacy Wayne Mulkey Stacy Wayne Mulkey beloved husband for 25 years to Laura Lamoureux was taken from us too soon in a tragic car accident. We are comforted that he felt no pain! Stacy had just turned 50 on the 10th of April. Stacy was so proud of each of our sons and his daughter and the good young adults they have become. Jeremy will miss going to concerts with his dad, He will always hold those memories close to his heart. His favorite concert was Pink Floyd. They had a blast! Joey and Josh loved watching football with their dad and talking smack about their teams! Stacy and I shared the love of good rock-n-roll, attending our boys school and life events, I loved that he let me be my own woman! I did my thing, he did his thing and we did our thing together. We loved each other fiercely. He will be forever missed and loved so much! Stacy leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Laura Lamoureux; three sons, Josh Mulkey, Joey Lamoureux, and Jeremy Mulkey; one daughter, Lori Penro; two grandchildren; two brothers, Buster Rakes and Keith Mulkey; one sister, April Tate, other family and lots of friends! A memorial will be held on this day, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Grubb Funeral Home, in Wytheville, Va. Please no flowers. Instead, if people want to donate they can give to the Radford animal shelter, the Radford Regiment Marching Band or go out and support your local business. Drink a beer in his memory at your local restaurant, as business owners we know firsthand how important this is especially at this time! Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
