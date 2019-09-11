Danny McArthur Sheffey Jr., age 54, of Tazewell, Va., died on Friday, August 31, 2019, at his home. Born on November 21, 1964, in Smyth County, Va., he was a son of the late Danny Sheffey Sr. and Patsy King Sheffey. He loved to fish and hunt. Danny was a great worker that provided well for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Yost Sheffey. He is survived by his son, Chad Sheffey and wife, Angela, of Ivanhoe, Va.; special granddaughter, Madison Smith who is attending The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.; special daughters, Brandy Smith and husband, Lance Scott, of Roanoke, Va., Holly Smith of Rocky Gap, Va., and Megan Smith of Winston Salem, N.C.; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tazewell Family Worship Center in Tazewell, Va., with Pastors Lawrence Hayes and Barry Absher officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.
