MARION, Va. Terry R. Gilley Sr., age 60, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Terry would do anything for just about anybody. He had a huge heart for his family and friends. He never met a stranger. Terry will be missed. He is survived by his sons, Dylan Martin of Orlando, Fla. and Terry Gilley Jr. of Sugar Grove, Va.; brother, June Gilley of Morganton, N.C.; grandchildren, Ashley Gilley, Kyle Gilley and Kira McGuire; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special nieces, Emma and Donna; special friends, Bill and Bobbi Jo Able. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Round Hill Cemetery. To share memories of Terry R. Gilley Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Terry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
