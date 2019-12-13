MARION, Va. David Allen Russell, age 40, went to be with the Lord and his Dad, Allen Russell on Wednesday December 11, 2019, from injuries received in an automobile accident. David was born on August 1, 1979, in Atlanta, Ga., and was preceded in death by his father, Allen Russell; his grandmothers, Louise Hamm Thomas and Eva Russell; his special uncle, Jim Leon Hamm. He graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1998 and drove wreck trucks and a cab for Red Bird Taxi Service. David was a very special son and father. Survivors include his son, David Allen "JR" Russell; his mother, Marie Russell; half sister, Wendy Russell; nephew, Dylan Crigger; mother of his child, Shannon Aistrop whom he had spent 22 years with; best friends, Cheryl and Bick Adams; his extended family, Nancy Sharp Lewis, Becky Dunn, Tommy and Cindy Hamm, Mary and Harold Dunn, Randy Thomas, Charles Hamm, Ron Howell; and many cousins, friends and other family members. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held in Rose Lawn Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Russell family.
