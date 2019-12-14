Mr. William Darfow Rice Sr., age 89, of Covington, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Ruby Lee Brisendine Rice. Mr. Rice was born on May 11, 1930, in Covington, the son of the late William Lee Rice and Nellie Rea Rice. In addition to other family members, Mr. Rice is survived by his son, William Darfow "Billy" Rice Jr. and wife, Linda, of Wytheville. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with the Rev. Yun Goo Kang officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Graveside rites will be conducted by the Curtis A. Smith Post 1033 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, December 14, 2019, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Building Fund, 107 Mount Pleasant Drive, Covington, VA 24426, or Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands, P.O. Box 545, Wytheville, VA 24382. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home, www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.