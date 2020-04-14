CROCKETT, Va. Michael Eugene Davidson, 65, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Crockett. Mike was born on June 12, 1954, in Smyth County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mabel Tolbert Davidson, and sisters, Joanna Davidson and Velma Shelton. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Fort Belvoir and later in Germany. He graduated from Wytheville Community College with a degree in Electronics and retired from Klockner Pentaplast as a Master Electrician. He was happiest in the outdoors, especially when fishing, hunting, or golfing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Call Davidson of Crockett; four children, Sharon Davidson Overschmidt and Mike, of St. Louis, Mo., Jonathon Michael Davidson of Little Creek, Heidi Davidson Lyall and Jason, of Rural Retreat, and Levi Patrick Davidson and Maranda, of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fry Wirtel and Cody, Katrina Butler, Anthony Davidson, Tanner Fry, Jeremy Davidson, Cyera Davidson, Kailey Davidson, Cooper Davidson, and Bronwyn Lyall; great-grandchild, Carter Fry; brothers and sisters, Wyndom Davidson and Justine, Teresa Rouse and Boyd, Tammy Davidson and Rick, Claude "Shot" Davidson, and Missie, Jackie Davidson and Tracy, Jennifer Davidson Cregger and Jeff, Courtney Davidson Harrell and JW, and Timothy Davidson and Jennifer, numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and fishing buddies. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-in memorial service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Park Place Drive-In in Marion. The family is receiving friends at the Lyall home on Magnolia Lane in Rural Retreat. Expressions of sympathy or fond memories of Mike may be shared with the family at www.bradleysfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Door Café, Katie's Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to express gratitude to Bree Evans and Kindred Hospice of Wytheville, Susan Moore, NP and Forest Family Care, and Emily Jacoby. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

