Lorraine Cathleen Monahan Arnold, age 91, of Wytheville, Va., (the Cripple Creek community), passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1928, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Pierce and Cleo Grubb Monahan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard D. Arnold; son, Timothy C. Arnold; grandson, Seth M. Arnold; one brother, and two sisters. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Wayne and Shirley Arnold of Powhatan, Va., Gerald "Sandy" and Becky Arnold of Aubrey, Texas, Jan Bass of Blounts Creek, N.C., Barry and Barbara Arnold of Wytheville, Robin and Don Sheffey of Wytheville, Sam and Ramona Arnold of Bassett, Va., and Cliff Arnold; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia Shinault of Wytheville. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Rosenbaum Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend Derrick Cowan and the Reverend Jerry Bell officiating. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Arnold family.
