Peyton Lee Graham, age 73, of Barren Springs, Va., passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born February 15, 1946, in Wythe County, the son of the late Roy Pate Graham and Clara Helen Chrisley Graham. He was preceded in death by two nephews, Derick Wayne Grubb and Daniel (D.L.) Grubb Jr.; brother-in-law, Daniel Leonard Grubb Sr. Peyton's passion was working on cars and fishing. Survivors include two sons, Richard Lee Graham Sr. of Pennsylvania, Peyton Randell Graham of Barren Springs, Va.; four grandchildren, David Wayne Anderson, Devon Wayne Anderson, Richard Lee Graham Jr. and spouse, Amanda Lynn Graham, Josie May Graham, all of Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Wayne Anderson, Dalton Lee Anderson, Keegan Lee Graham, all of Pennsylvania; a sister, Helen Louise Grubb of Wytheville; niece, Helen Louise Grubb Ferguson; nephew, Roy Joseph Grubb Sr.; two great-nieces, Kellie Ferguson-Mulgrew and Tori Dawn Grubb; great-nephew, Roy Joseph Grubb Jr., all of Wytheville. There will be a private family celebration of Peyton's life at a later date with Barbara Kidd speaking. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Graham family.
