Warren Mullins, 64, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Richlands, Va., the son of the late Luther and Maxie Osborn Mullins. He enjoyed outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping on the creek. He loved classic rock music. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Dale Earnhardt was his favorite driver. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Mullins; his daughter, Sharon Mullins, four brothers and two sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Laura Wright Mullins; his daughter, Rachel Davis; his grandchildren, Hallie Davis, Gunner Davis, Charles Mullins, Bradley Harless and Andrew Harless; brother and sister-in-law, Lonzo and Karen Mullins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Michael Scott, Gertrude and Ralph Osborne and Fred Osborn; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kim and Cindy Wright; special daughter-in-law, Melissa; his dog, Skylar Zane, and several nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors, too many to list. At this time, following closely the mandated assembly restrictions, we will not have public services. There will be a public memorial service and celebration of life planned for a later date. Warren will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery. The Mullins family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

